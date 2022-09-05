Vice President Kamala Harris visits Boston Labor Day

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in the Bay State.

Monday morning, she was the headlining guest at the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast.

Western Mass News has obtained video of her leaving Washington, D.C.

Following her keynote address, the Vice President will take part in a roundtable discussion with workers from various industries.

The Vice President chairs the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment.

In just one week, President Joe Biden is also expected to visit Massachusetts to discuss his infrastructure bill.

