Beneficial rain on tap through Wednesday morning!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stalled front south of western Mass is keeping showers ongoing today. A steadier rain that may be heavy at times is on the way for tonight through Tuesday. A Flood Watch continues for Hampden County through 5pm Tuesday for the potential of heavy rain leading to runoff, which may cause flooding of rivers, creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas.

Rainfall amounts with our current storm system may get to 2-4 inches in spots across western Mass! This is a very beneficial rain and will potentially make a small dent in the drought.

Temperatures hover in the 60s overnight and Tuesday. Mugginess lingers and a breeze out of the northeast may gust to 20mph at times Tuesday, giving us a raw, rainy start to the work and school week.

Low pressure to our south will start drifting southeastward, which will allow showers to finally exit early Wednesday. We keep cloudy skies and a northeasterly wind flow, so temperatures remain mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity begins to drop a bit, especially later in the day.

Drier air builds for Thursday to Saturday as high pressure moves southward into New England. Expect mostly sunny skies all three days with mostly clear, cool and crisp nights. Breezes look light out of the northeast Thursday, which will keep temperatures in the 70s. We turn warmer as wind shifts westerly Friday and Saturday, but breezes remain light. More clouds drift in Sunday and humidity rises ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front looks to approach early next week with some rain chances. Next week is trending muggy with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms followed by possible refreshing air late in the week.

