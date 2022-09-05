Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins

Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside.
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over in Wilbraham, police are alerting residents after several car break-ins occurred over the weekend.

The break-ins happened Saturday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Brookside Drive, Pidgeon Lane, Stonegate Circle, and Hunting Lane.

Police said that locked and unlocked vehicles were entered by smashing windows.

They are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside.

Western Mass News will have more on this story Monday evening.

