Drought-Denting Rain Wrapping Up Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first widespread, significant, beneficial rain in months has brought 2-4+ inches of rain to western Mass since Monday! We didn’t get torrential rain or thunderstorms, so flooding was spotty and minor. Meanwhile some significant flooding and flash flooding has occurred to our south in Connecticut and Rhode Island where some rainfall totals are more than 7-10 inches!

This storm system will continue to wind down tonight with rain tapering off to scattered showers. Showers become spottier tonight with only one or two potentially lingering through sunrise. A northeasterly flow will continue, keeping patchy low clouds and some fog around and temperatures fall back to the upper 50s.

High pressure will be passing to our north and low pressure will continue to move farther southeast Wednesday. These two features will keep us mainly rain-free, but fairly cloudy and mild with a light northeasterly breeze. More breaks of sun are expected later in the afternoon with highs hitting upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, allowing for warmer temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our breeze shifts westerly and stays light, but will bring in some slightly more comfortable air. Early morning temperatures dip into the lower to middle 50s through Saturday morning.

An upper level ridge will be in control of our weather through the weekend, keeping a summer feel going through Sunday with highs in the lower 80s and moderate humidity. We should stay rain-free with good sunshine. However, shower chances increase late Monday through Wednesday with our next storm system. Drier air should build in for late next week.

