Candidates for lieutenant governor seat face off for Polito’s vacant seat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Eric Lesser stopped by the Longmeadow polling location Tuesday where he voted with his wife and three kids. He is hoping to land that open seat as our state’s next lieutenant governor.

Your choices for Democratic lieutenant governor are Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia, and State Senator Eric Lesser.

We spoke with all three Tuesday to see how they are feeling just hours before the results are announced.

“Now it’s in the people’s hands!” Senator Lesser said.

The race for lieutenant governor is well underway, and despite the rainy weather Tuesday, candidates are optimistic.

“I think it’s good luck to rain,” Senator Lesser said.

“It’s been really energizing,” Representative Gouveia told us. “Even with the rain, there’s a lot of joy!”

“Other than the weather keeping us pretty wet, it’s been fantastic<” Mayor Driscoll added. “We feel really great about how we finished this race.”

All three Democratic candidates hoping to partner with Massachusetts’ next governor told Western Mass News what sets them apart.

“I have been a social worker for 25 years,” Representative Gouveia said. “I’m running to be a different type of lieutenant governor, one who has had a lot of the financial challenges that so many families are facing. I grew up in a gateway city. I’ve been a single mom.”

“I’ve been the mayor for the last 16 years,” Mayor Driscoll said. “I’ve managed the city through a recession, through COVID response and recovery, and I think that type of experience really prepares you to take on the challenges.”

“I think people appreciate, as well, the importance of having regional balance on a ticket,” Senator Lesser told us. “I’m the only candidate from western or central Mass., not only for lieutenant governor, but for any ballot on the Democratic side up and down the ballot.”

Salem’s Mayor Driscoll told Western Mass News that she wants to strengthen access to abortion as well as reduce costs for working families around the Commonwealth.

“You know how expensive childcare is? I’m a mom of three, who, at one time, had three kids under the age of 5, felt like a second mortgage payment,” she said.

Representative Gouveia said that she wants to work to address the housing crisis and provide financial relief.

“We’re building plenty of places and retrofitting a lot of buildings, but a lot of that is getting gobbled up by very wealthy individuals and private investment firms, and that is pushing everyday hardworking people right here in Massachusetts out of being able to find a place to rent, being able to buy a home as a young family, or being able to downsize as a senior or people in retirement,” she said.

Senator Lesser, well known in western Massachusetts, wants to work to expand vocational schools and give western Massachusetts a seat at the table.

“I think we know what’s at stake when we have somebody from western Mass., from central Mass., who can speak for our needs, who can get West-East rail down, who can partner with Governor Healey to bring more investment, more attention, more focus to our region,” he told us.

The candidates for Republican lieutenant governor are Leah Allen and Kate Campanale.

Polls close Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

