Democratic candidates face-off for Lesser’s vacant State Senate seat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Democrats are vying for an open Massachusetts State Senate seat in the first Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester district.

Because Eric Lesser is running for lieutenant governor, his State Senate seat will be vacant. Western Mass News caught up with the two Democratic candidates Tuesday morning.

Sydney Levin-Epstein is from Longmeadow. She is campaigning for better jobs in western Massachusetts and strongly supports the East-West Rail.

Western Mass News caught up with her Tuesday when she visited a polling place in Longmeadow.

“Focused on one mission, which is to fight for our forgotten community in western Massachusetts,” Levin-Epstein said. “With my federal and state legislative experience, I am prepared to secure our fair share of funding in Beacon Hill.”

Jacob Oliveira of Ludlow is the second Democratic candidate on Tuesday night’s ballot.

He feels passionate about public higher education, local infrastructure projects, and small businesses. We spoke with him Tuesday, also in Longmeadow.

“I am the only candidate in this race who’s already a sitting legislator,” Oliveira said. “I’m a state representative from Ludlow, so I represent four out of the twelve towns in this State Senate district.”

The winner of this race will go up against the Republican candidate, William Johnson of Granby, who is running unopposed.

