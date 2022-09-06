Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Thursday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection.

The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the scene by emergency crews. The car’s passenger was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck’s driver and passenger, who remained on-scene and cooperated with investigators, were evaluated on scene by medical responders. However, they did not require further treatment.

Deerfield Police, Massachusetts State Police and Northwestern District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

