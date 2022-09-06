Getting Answers: Cinemark fire alarm on National Cinema Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after our newsroom noticed a post on the West Springfield Community Forum page on Facebook was gaining a lot of traction.

The post was published Sunday morning, the day after Saturday’s National Cinema Day, and read, quote:

“I was at Cinemark tonight ($3 movie tickets, $4 large popcorn and $3 soda and candy today!) And right before my movie started the fire alarm went off. After evacuation, the manager announced the theater would be closed for the night.”

We saw the post and reached out to the West Springfield Police Department looking for answers.

Lieutenant Tony Spear got back to us and told us, “There was no emergency. One of the pull stations was activated, but no emergency.”

