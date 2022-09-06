Getting Answers: local drought conditions affecting birds of prey

CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our Western Mass News Getting Answers team, wondering why there seems to be fewer birds flying around this summer.

We took the question straight to a local wildlife specialist for input to get answers.

The viewer asked:

“Where have all the seagulls disappeared to? You couldn’t go into a store parking lot like Walmart or Riverdale Road plazas without them flying everywhere. Now, there isn’t any to be seen…. Any chance you could look into this and come up with why they’ve left or if something has happened to them? Just seems very strange.”

We brought the questions to western Massachusetts bird expert Tom Ricardi, the Director of Mass Bird of Prey Rehab Facility.

“The seagulls have had a problem over the years with this bird flu, but that’s mostly by the coast,” Ricardi told us. “Most of the things I’m seeing around here with birds of prey are related to, I believe in my personal opinion, the drought.”

He told us what else he has seen lately.

“I pick up an awful lot of hawks and owls that are starving because I think the mice and moles and things like that… populations down from the drought,” Ricardi said. “But this year, I’d say 70% of the birds I rescued these past two months are starving.”

He showed us two different barred owls, a popular owl species in western Massachusetts. Both were affected by the drought, but only one survived.

“There’s nothing here. I mean, that’s mostly breast bone. There’s nothing. It’s just skin and bones, nothing to him now. I’ll share the same species of what they should look like,” Ricardi said. “This is a healthy one right here. They look like big heavy birds. This was a bird that was starving, too, but he’s got to a point right now, he’s doing really good and he’ll be released pretty soon.”

We asked Ricardi if there is anything people can do to help the situation.

“There’s really nothing you can do. A lot of people put out bird baths and things like that which help birds who can’t find water in immediate locations,” he told us. “Raptors are birds of prey. They don’t drink much water. They get most of their moisture from the food they eat, so, as I said, the population of rodents is so low that the birds are getting to a point where they can’t hunt. They don’t have the strength to hunt.”

Ricardi said there is hope for next year with the birds and that all we need is a good rainfall.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.