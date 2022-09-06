Jogger safety in the spotlight following Eliza Fletcher death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have confirmed the body that was found Monday in Memphis, TN is that of abducted school teacher Eliza Fletcher.

This gruesome discovery comes right before 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, the man accused of kidnapping 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was set to make his first court appearance. He now faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in preparation of kidnapping, along with aggravated kidnapping and other unrelated charges.

“Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows,” said her uncle, Mike Keeney.

Memphis Police said Fletcher was running around 4:30 Friday morning near Memphis University when an unknown male forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. Later, a resident was riding his bike near the university and allegedly found the victim’s cell phone, as well as a pair of Champion slide sandals laying in the street in the same area as the kidnapping. DNA samples from the sandals found a link to Abston, who was named a person of interest in the Fletcher abduction case and he was arrested a day after the abduction. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy spoke out and said they do not believe there is any more threat to the public.

“In contrast, to whatever baseless speculation you may have seen, we have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger,” Mulroy explained.

Western Mass News spoke with local law enforcement to find out if it’s common for runners to fall victim to crimes such as kidnapping. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said whether you’re walking or running if you’re by yourself, you could potentially be a target.

“If someone’s looking to cause harm, there’s nothing you can really do to stop them besides flight or fight when they do attack you, so it’s much better to be in some kind of group situation,” Walsh explained.

After extensive searching, Fletcher’s body was found Monday about seven-and-a-half miles from where she was taken, but police haven’t said how she died. Abston has also been charged in an unrelated case for allegedly stealing from a woman the day before the kidnapping and police said he served a 20-year sentence for kidnapping in 2000.

