Officials identify victim of deadly Holyoke shooting

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the name of a victim in a deadly shooting over the weekend shooting in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that Holyoke Police were called to a reported shooting in the 100-200 block of Nonotuck Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

