Pittsfield Police make arrest in road rage incident

By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have made an arrest after a road rage incident took place last week.

Officers were called to Cheshire Road on Wednesday for reports that a driver fired at least one round from a handgun.

Police said that no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the victim’s vehicle.

A few days later on September 2nd, 36-year-old Edward Martin was arrested in connection to the incident.

He is now facing several charges and is expected to arraigned in Pittsfield District Court.

