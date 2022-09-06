Pittsfield Police make arrest in road rage incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have made an arrest after a road rage incident took place last week.

Officers were called to Cheshire Road on Wednesday for reports that a driver fired at least one round from a handgun.

Police said that no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the victim’s vehicle.

A few days later on September 2nd, 36-year-old Edward Martin was arrested in connection to the incident.

He is now facing several charges and is expected to arraigned in Pittsfield District Court.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.