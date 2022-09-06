Power restored after thousands lose electricity in Wilbraham and Monson

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of National Grid customers lost power Tuesday morning in the Wilbraham and Monson area due to a fault on a transmission substation.

This according to John Lamontagne with National Grid.

He tells Western Mass News crews have responded.

While the exact cause of the outage has not been determined, by about 10:20 a.m. most everyone saw their power restored.

At the height there was more than 5,000 customers without power. This was around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.