Town by Town: farmers market, sign language classes, and virtual art exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Northampton.

A little bit of rain did not stop people from picking up fresh fruit and veggies at the farmers market Tuesday at Forest Park in Springfield.

Plus, Agric Organics and Bardwell Farm can now process HIP!

You can take your EBT card directly to Agric, Bardwell, Red Fire, or River Bend Farms.

If you have SNAP, then you have HIP.

Town by town also took us to Longmeadow where the Willie Ross School for the Deaf will be offering American Sign Language classes beginning Tuesday, September 13, at the school’s Longmeadow campus located at 32 Norway Street.

Classes will be held once a week on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will run for 14 weeks.

Registration is $150 and books are available for rental or purchase.

Certificates of completion will be issued based upon three or fewer absences.

Finally, an art show is underway in Northampton at the Forbes Library.

Paintings by Kimiko Donohoe and Maggie Hodges, plus paintings and ceramics by Dale Rogers are currently on display.

The show is taking place now through September 29th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.