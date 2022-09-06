Travelers head home after Labor Day weekend

LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As summer and Labor Day come to a close, many people are headed back home after the long holiday weekend.

Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop on the Mass Pike eastbound and travelers said despite the rainy weather, things were actually moving pretty smoothly.

“It hasn’t been too bad but it’s definitely been a little slower with the rain,” said traveler Rob Wozniak.

Wozniak and his family visited Saratoga this weekend, for a wedding and horse race.

“It was good! It was a lot of fun. We had this one with us so she’s doing great,” he said.

Wozniak said they haven’t run into any slowdowns on the Mass Pike. Others, like John Monge, took a day trip Monday, to visit his friend in western Mass.

“The traffic up here was brutal!... It was awful. It took me like an hour and like 30 minutes when it really just should’ve taken an hour,” Monge said.

On his way home to Worcester, he said things were a lot smoother.

“There wasn’t a lot of brakes, it just feels like it’s seamless,” Monge said.

Massachusetts spokesperson for AAA Northeast Mary Maguire said they forecast about 31 percent of people in the Bay State would opt to travel this holiday weekend.

“70% told us that they were impacted by considerations about inflation in making their decisions about whether or not to travel,” Maguire said.

But, she said with gas prices falling and the nice weather we had on Saturday and Sunday, many people even chose to make day trips.

“The wonderful thing about Massachusetts is that you can get to a really fun destination that many people seek out nationally right here in our backyard, so you can get to many places that are great tourist destinations in less than a tank of gas,” she said.

Maguire said they always see an increase in crashes during holiday weekends and with rain hitting our state Monday into Tuesday morning, she’s reminding people to play it safe.

“Our advice to people is to really take it slow in the rain. Do not speed. Do not drive through standing water,” Maguire said.

Some drivers who hit the road to begin their vacation said the weather hasn’t impacted their trip too much.

“The rain has been non-stop since Wellsville, New York. It’s been on and off rain, but really not bad,” said traveler John Wike.

Maguire told Western Mass News while 80 percent of those traveling did so by car, there were a significant number of people who flew this weekend as well. She said about 2.3 million people flew nationally this weekend, according to the TSA, but there were unfortunately lots of cancellations and delays.

