Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts.

Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.

The gloomy and rainy weather on Monday may not have been ideal for travelers, but drivers we caught up with told us that things have not been too bad.

“I feel like it’s pretty smooth,” said John Monge, who was driving to Worcester. “There weren’t a lot of brakes. It just feels like it’s seamless.”

He told us that on his way to western Massachusetts Monday morning, the traffic was bad, adding an extra half hour to his trip. AAA is reminding drivers that windshield wipers and headlights have to be on in the rain per Massachusetts law, and they are advising people to drive slowly.

