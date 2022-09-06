Trinity Health At Home closure leads to nearly 60 employee layoffs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Trinity Health home care location closed Monday in West Springfield, resulting in the layoffs of dozens of employees.

About 60 employees lost their jobs Monday from this closure. One local healthcare worker said that she is confused since home health care is needed now more than ever.

Back in July, Trinity Health announced they will be closing their at-home health care in hospice agency in West Springfield, affecting western Massachusetts patients and 60 employees who have now been laid off.

Western Mass News reached out to the company for a statement. President and CEO of Trinity Health At Home, Mark McPherson, said in part, quote:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business of health care forever. While we expected and planned for the changes a global pandemic would bring, the negative impact and lasting effects are much greater than anyone imagined. Nationwide, health systems are experiencing broad shifts in patient volumes, staffing challenges, including high-cost agency contracts, and increasing supply and pharmacy costs.”

His statement went on to read:

“Trinity Health At Home is addressing these challenges with long-term and short-term solutions so that we continue our mission of caring for the many communities who depend on us. After considerable thought, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close our Massachusetts agency, including both home care and hospice, at Trinity Health of New England At Home.”

However, the president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Katie Murphy, said that she is shocked and confused.

“Communities need these services and hospitals are closing them down,” she told us.

Murphy said that the patient volumes mentioned in the company’s statement are accurate, but she added that that is why agencies like Trinity Health At Home are needed to take some pressure off the hospitals by providing care at home.

“People who delayed care during the pandemic are coming into the hospital sicker than ever. Hospitals are bursting at the seams,” Murphy told us. “It doesn’t seem to make any sense from that point of view.”

Plus, she argued that staffing challenges are exactly why the company should not be laying off 60 employees.

“Many hospitals are saying that they have unfilled positions, and Trinity is laying off 60 nurses? 60 healthcare professionals? I’m sure they are needed some place,” Murphy said.

She told us that hospitals received funds to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. She believes those funds could have prevented this closure.

“This might be better for their bottom line, but it is not better for the community,” Murphy said. “The community needs these services.”

The company said that those who did lose their jobs are eligible for a severance package that includes pay, medical coverage, and other benefits.

Current patients could complete their 60-day care plan. If their needs go past 60 days, their services will be transitioned to a new agency.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.