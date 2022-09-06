Voters brave the rain as Primary Day kicks off in western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Voting is underway for the primary elections here in Massachusetts and many big races are on the ballot, including the race for governor and attorney general.

Those races on the ballot seem to be drawing in the voters.

In Chicopee, they have had a pretty good turnout. The two polling spots we checked in with around 3 p.m. this afternoon had about a 20% voter turnout.

Chicopee City Clerk Keith Rattell told Western Mass News that a lot of people decided to do early voting or mail in voting, but he is pleasantly surprised by the number of people who came out Tuesday, even with the rain.

“Citywide, I think we are at 15 percent so far and it’s not even 3 o’clock yet,” Rattell told us. “It’s been pretty strong considering the weather.”

Included on the ballot is the race for Massachusetts governor. The Democratic candidates are Maura Healey and Sonia Chang-Díaz. The latter has announced that she is no longer running, but her name is still on the ballot.

Chris Doughty and Geoff Diehl are battling it out tonight to be the Republican candidate in the general election.

For lieutenant governor on the Democratic side, we have Kimberley Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, and Eric Lesser.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidates on the ballot are Leah Allen and Kate Campanale.

There is also a Democratic primary for the attorney general candidates. Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan are running against each other. Quentin Palfrey’s name will be on the ballot, but he has pulled out of the race.

One Chicopee voter we spoke with said that she braved the rain Tuesday in order to vote and have her voice be heard.

“It’s your civic duty,” said Beth Zabielski. “If you’re not a part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. There’s a lot of issues facing the Commonwealth now and facing the city of Chicopee. If you don’t go out and vote, you’re not helping solve them.”

