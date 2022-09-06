Voters head to the polls for Massachusetts primary election

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Voters have been going to the polls Tuesday morning as many are choosing who they prefer to be the Democratic and Republican nominees for match-ups for state offices including governor and lieutenant governor.

Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters cast their ballots to choose who they believe should remain in the running for key state positions.

Our crew spent the morning at Longmeadow town hall, where a good number of people stopped by to vote. Some of the candidates also cast their ballots, including Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate Eric Lesser, as well as two other Democrats Sydney Levin-Epstein and Jake Oliveira, who are looking to fill Lesser’s state senate seat.

One voter told us how it was hard to vote during the pandemic and that she was happy to fulfill her civic duty today.

“I did have an absentee ballot that I used, but I also came to the polls with a mask and precautions…Please come out and vote. I don’t care if you are Republican or Democrat,” said Denis Benoit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow primary day and will have the latest throughout the day on-air and online, including tonight as results come in.

