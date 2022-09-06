Wine prices rising due to drought, fires, shipping problems

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cost of a bottle or glass of wine is on the rise and it’s impacting people in western Massachusetts and around the world.

“I don’t think it’s fair to them to be paying higher prices across the board on everything on gasoline to food to wine and everything else,” said Carlo Bonavita, owner of Springfield Wine Exchange.

Add wine to the list of products costing more right now. Western Mass News reached out to Bonavita to find out more about the price increases.

“It’s increased not just the drought though. It’s shipping, it’s fires in Napa. We see huge increases in Napa, California wines. Wines from around the world from New Zealand to France to Italy to South Africa to Argentina, we see increases right across the board, as well as shipping issues and that’s a primary thing right there the drought has caused problems. I’m sure some of the local growers are having problems also across the country in the west coast in Oregon and in California. There is increases because of that,” Bonavita added.

We asked Bonavita if he has raised his prices.

“We sometimes, we have to because we have no choice. We have to work on somewhat of a margin, but we have been holding pretty fast on our prices, you know. We are working on less right now to just keep people coming to the store,” Bonavita explained.

As for which wines have increased the most, Bonavita noted, “New Zealand went up big. Italy, France, that’s more shipping than drought. As far as, for example, pinot noir is out of Oregon and California, some of the main producers are not even producing this year because of the fires and because of that, so California and Oregon definitely.”

One thing to watch are Spanish wines. They are coming in at the same price they did last year.

“There are alternatives, there are definitely alternatives that come in. There are some things that still come from those countries that have not seen increases or that has inventory in this country already,” Bonavita added.

As for another way to save, Bonavita said, “Maybe you aren’t getting the name brands, but you are still getting good quality wine.”

He also had this message for customers.

“There are changes. Everything is changing, so you have to be very mobile and be on your feet about what’s going on with the prices,” Bonavita said.

