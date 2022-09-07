Active police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke

High Street scene 090722
High Street scene 090722(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments for information, but are waiting for their response at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

