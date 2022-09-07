Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss primary wins

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fresh off Tuesday night’s primary wins, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor in the Bay State, made their first public appearance as a ticket on Wednesday in Worcester. The two will face off against the Republican nominees Geoff Diehl and Leah Cole Allen in the upcoming general election.

Western Mass News was there as Healey and Driscoll shared their priorities as a team as they move into the general election.

“I am so looking forward to digging in the next nine weeks, making sure voters here are clear on the choice. We are looking forward to earning people’s votes. I’m so excited to get to work,” Driscoll explained.

“We are going to be a team. We are about partnership, we are about getting things done, we are about delivering for people and not dividing them, we are about putting people first,” Healey added.

Healey also shared examples of what she would work on if she were to win in November, such as reducing the cost of living.

“We recognize and understand that too many people are hurting right now and we are going to work our tails off to address that both through tax relief and also through the strategic use of money coming in that we are going to use on housing, transportation, on workforce development, job trade, all is possible,” Healey noted.

Healey will face-off against State Representative Geoff Diehl, who won the Republican primary. Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative, won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Western Mass News caught up with Allen following her win and she told us that she and Diehl look forward to working together in the upcoming weeks and shares this message for voters.

“Our message is consistent in making Massachusetts more affordable, making sure that we respect people’s individual freedoms and the rights to make their own decisions, including their own healthcare decisions,” Allen said.

Allen also told us she wants voters to recognize what makes her and Diehl different than their opponents.

“I think the stark difference is that Geoff Diehl and I want to make sure the government is respecting people’s rights and protecting them…It’s important for people, especially in western Mass. who aren’t that familiar with Kim Driscoll that she is someone that as mayor implemented a vaccine passport for the city of Salem,” Allen added.

