Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts primary has wrapped up, but now, the race for the state’s new governor and lieutenant governor is more defined as we head towards the November election.

Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to see how they plan to prioritize people in western Massachusetts if they were to win the upcoming general election.

On the Democratic side, nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll respectively, made their first public appearance as a ticket in Worcester on Wednesday. The two addressed voters specifically in western Massachusetts.

“I promise the Healey-Driscoll administration will be making sure that those investments are made in western Massachusetts, and we have growing opportunities and lifting people up throughout western Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Western Mass News was at the event with the two who said that they look forward to meeting many voters across the state ahead of general election day in November, specifically in western Massachusetts. Healey said that is coming as soon as this week.

“We’re going to be in Springfield to talk about infrastructure, to talk about transportation,” Healey told us. “We also are going to talk about arts and culture and what’s possible there, in addition to finding ways to grow jobs and information in western Massachusetts.”

We also spoke with the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, Leah Cole Allen. She told Western Mass News that she and Geoff Diehl, the Republican nominee for governor, are looking to prioritize western Massachusetts.

“We will make western Massachusetts a priority. We will have a presence there, we will be visiting western Mass.,” Allen said. “There’s so much that’s out there that’s critical to our economy and to Massachusetts as a state. I mean, we have agriculture out there, we have tourism, so the potential for unlocking a lot of small businesses there could help the people of Massachusetts.”

This year’s election day will be held Tuesday, November 8th.

