Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.

The department is growing their emergency response team and the first step is getting a better ambulance, which they now have, thanks to community support. Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel told Western Mass News why this is important.

“We are seeing where we are having multiple calls at the same time, where our primary ambulance is out of service taking care of a call and we have to call mutual aid,” Spanknebel said.

He told us that mutual aid would come from Northampton, Amherst, South Hadley, and South Deerfield, but now Hadley has their own backup thanks to the Northampton Fire Department.

“We can’t thank Northampton enough because this ambulance today to buy new would be well over close to $400,000 and how much do you get this one because it’s for a capital stabilization for me $20,000,” Spanknebel added.

Western Mass News reached out to Northampton Fire Rescue Division Chief Matt Lemberg, who told us in a statement, “Northampton Fire Rescue was more than happy to aid Hadley by supplying our used ambulance for them to start their own fire-based ems service. We look forward to working with Hadley Fire, as they build their EMS system.”

However, Spanknebel told us they had to wait a little longer to get it.

“We were actually supposed to get this last year, but with the supply chain issues, it took almost a year extra for them to get their new ambulance,” Spanknebel explained.

As for next steps, Spanknebel said, “Now, we have to obviously, we have to change the name to Hadley.”

The truck is expected to be in action within the next couple of months.

