Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m.
No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking a criminal complaint against one of the drivers who they said was unlicensed.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.