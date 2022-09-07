Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
By Jenna Reyes, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking a criminal complaint against one of the drivers who they said was unlicensed.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
Getting Answers: prediction of fall gas prices
It may look like candy, but it’s actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Fresh off Tuesday night’s primary wins, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees...
Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss primary wins
One person has been taken to the hospital after an overnight fire in Springfield.
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield