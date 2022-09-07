Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking a criminal complaint against one of the drivers who they said was unlicensed.

