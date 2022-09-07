Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS.
By Jenna Reyes, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS.

Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location.

One viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned that there is no information provided for patients and elderly individuals looking to pick up prescriptions.

We reached out to CVS to learn more and they provided a statement which reads, in part:

“For the safety of our colleagues, customers, and patients, we’ve temporarily closed our Easthampton location due to recent weather damage. Patients can visit any local CVS Pharmacy for their immediate prescription needs and the store will reopen as soon as possible once the damage is repaired.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A stretch of dry, warmer weather on the way.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
High Street scene 090722
Active police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
First, a number of transfer students were assigned to live in a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm...
UMass students housed at Hadley hotel express transportation concerns
A man accused with tampering with vehicle gas tanks at a Southampton shopping plaza has pleaded...
Suspect pleads guilty to tampering with gas tanks in Southampton
A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow...
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit