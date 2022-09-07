Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS.

Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location.

One viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned that there is no information provided for patients and elderly individuals looking to pick up prescriptions.

We reached out to CVS to learn more and they provided a statement which reads, in part:

“For the safety of our colleagues, customers, and patients, we’ve temporarily closed our Easthampton location due to recent weather damage. Patients can visit any local CVS Pharmacy for their immediate prescription needs and the store will reopen as soon as possible once the damage is repaired.”

