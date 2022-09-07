John Hancock ending sponsorship of the Boston Marathon

The starting line in Hopkinton, MA for the 123rd Boston Marathon
The starting line in Hopkinton, MA for the 123rd Boston Marathon(MGN Online / Boston Marathon / Twitter)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - John Hancock has announced that they are ending their partnership with another Boston sports organization.

The company said Wednesday that “after careful review,” they decided not to renew their sponsorship contract with the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the Boston Marathon, when it expires after the 2023 race.

“We are honored to have served as a steward for this historic race and thank the B.A.A. for their continued partnership over the years,” the company said in a statement, adding that they are looking forward to next year’s event and will work with the B.A.A. “to ensure a smooth transition to its next partner.”

The decision by John Hancock comes after they announced in late July that they would be ending their partnership with the Boston Red Sox, which will result in their iconic sign coming down from center field at the end of this season.

UMass Athletics enters bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events
Westfield woman named Holy Cross women’s golf coach
UMass Athletics enters bowl rights agreement with ESPN Events
Westfield woman named Holy Cross women’s golf coach