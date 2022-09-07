Lesser concedes in Lt. Gov. race, endorses Driscoll

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Senator Eric Lesser has conceded in the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.

Senator Lesser held his results watch party at Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow Tuesday night.

Eric Lesser conceded shortly after 10 p.m. in the race for lieutenant governor, announcing his support for the frontrunner, Salem’s Mayor Kim Driscoll.

“I, personally, am very excited to get to work for the Healey-Driscoll ticket for victory in November,” Senator Lesser said.

He went on to say that he is grateful for all those who supported him and that they are more like a family than a team, adding that he is very proud of their campaign.

“We worked hard,” Senator Lesser said. “We put everything out there. We put a vision out. I’m incredibly proud of our team and what we did, and we’ll wake up tomorrow and we’ll get back at it.”

Senator Lesser added that he enjoyed everything he learned and all the people he got to meet throughout this campaign. He said that he is going to be out on the trail campaigning for Maura Healey for governor.

Mayor Driscoll will now be running against the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor this November.

