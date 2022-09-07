Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It may look like candy, but it’s actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young people. Now, local police departments are warning the public.

“Right now, it’s not a prevalent problem here in West Springfield, but that could change at any time,” said West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance.

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ is the new emerging trend that the United States Drug Enforcement Agency is warning against. LaFrance told Western Mass News his detectives have seen it once or twice in town.

“Usually on a search warrant or maybe an arrest doing an inventory, finding the pills that way,” LaFrance noted.

Last week, the DEA issued a notice about the drug which is often used as a “cutting agent” and is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

“They’re saying that that is to entice younger kids or younger teens to get involved or try it with these different colors,” LaFrance noted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdose in 2021 with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

What does this mean for your kids’ safety? We checked in with West Springfield Public Schools Interim Superintendent Vito Perrone, who said the school resource officers are in constant contact and actively working with the police department to keep students informed.

“Our SROs are aware of the trends. The SROs are in contact with the administration, school counselors to kinda get the word out,” LaFrance explained.

Lafrance added that the new drug is also a threat to the officers who respond to these calls.

“Anytime a fentanyl or carfentanyl goes airborne and you inhale it, you could easily have overdose symptoms or a full-on overdose,” LaFrance said.

He also identified another emerging trend, which is room for concern.

“An animal tranquilizer or animal muscle relaxer used for horses and cattle being used as a cutting agent for fentanyl pills. That’s dangerous because we’re finding that Narcan is ineffective in reversing an opioid overdose,” LaFrance said.

LaFrance said if you have any questions to contact the West Springfield Police Department at (413) 263-3210 or online.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.