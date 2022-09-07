Local runners gather to complete murdered jogger Eliza Fletcher’s run

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local running club laced up their sneakers in honor of the Tennessee teacher who was kidnapped and killed while out for a morning run last week.

Runners made their way to 4RUN3 to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week in Memphis, Tennessee, and murdered.

The run was open to the public and members of the 4RUN3 Running Club, as well as anyone else who wished to join, met at the store Wednesday evening before heading out to the bike trail.

Tim Murphy, the owner of 4RUN3, told Western Mass News that the news of Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder has had a big impact on the running community.

“It’s sad that anybody should have to worry about going out for a run at any time of the day and worry about not coming home, so that’s concerning to us,” Murphy said.

He added that they talk about safety a lot within their running group.

For Wednesday night’s run, there were options to run either 1.7 miles as a pair or 3.4 individually because Eliza was 34 years old.

