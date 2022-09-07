New non-stop service to Las Vegas begins at Bradley Airport

By Jenna Reyes, Ryan Trowbridge and Addie Patterson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - New non-stop service to Las Vegas has offically taken off at Bradley International Airport.

Flyers can now purchase a one-way ticket to Las Vegas for only $69 with Breeze Airways now until September 13 for travel between October 26 and February 14.

Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon said in a statement:

“With the launch of new, nonstop service to Las Vegas with Breeze Airways, we are thrilled to offer our passengers now even more low-cost travel options...We thank Breeze for their continued confidence in Bradley International Airport and look forward to our ongoing partnership in strengthening their presence in Connecticut.”

The new service operates year-round, two times a week on Breeze’s brand-new Airbus aircraft.

Those interested in booking a flight can do so on Breeze’s website.

