Oliveira declares victory in Democratic primary for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District

(WGGB/WSHM) - In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in the 1st Hampden and Hampshire District, which is being vacated by Eric Lesser, the numbers are leaning heavily in favor for Jacob Oliveira.

On Tuesday evening, Jake Oliveira announced he had won the race for Lesser’s seat against challenger Sydney Levin-Epstein. He entered a room full of friends and family Tuesday, who greeted him with open arms and congratulations.

As we know, this seat is empty after Lesser chose to run for lieutenant governor.

Oliveira’s team said the polls were about 65 percent in favor of Oliveira.

As a Ludlow native, he said he hopes to focus on infrastructure and the isssue of mental health in western Massachusetts.

Oliveria will now run against the unopposed Republican candidate Bill Johnson from Granby in the general election.

Oliveira noted that he will be hitting the ground running on Wednesday and continue his campaign for the November election.

