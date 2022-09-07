Race for lieutenant governor remains neck and neck Tuesday night

Candidates for 2022 Democratic Primaries for Lt. Gov.
Candidates for 2022 Democratic Primaries for Lt. Gov.(Western Mass News photo)
By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race was on for lieutenant governor with Karyn Polito leaving that seat vacant at the end of this term.

Western Mass News was at Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow where Eric Lesser’s campaign held an election results watch party.

Dozens of community members and supporters packed the restaurant, enjoying snacks and drinks, and watching closely to see who will be on November’s ballot as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

The race was between Salem’s Mayor Kim Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia, and State Senator Eric Lesser, who is well known in western Massachusetts.

The race has been neck and neck for much of Tuesday night.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Driscoll and Lesser were  within 200 votes of each other, but it was still anyone’s race. The Associated Press estimated that less than 5% of all votes were counted at this time.

