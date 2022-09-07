Suspect pleads guilty to tampering with gas tanks in Southampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man accused with tampering with vehicle gas tanks at a Southampton shopping plaza has pleaded guilty.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 38-year-old Alexander Yee pleaded guilty to four counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Yee was arrested in November 2021 after investigators said that a passerby at the Big Y in Southampton told store employees that he saw a man putting a substance into a gas tank of a vehicle that was parked outside. He was then reportedly connected with several other incidents in the area and all of the cars he reportedly tried to disable belonged to women.

Loisel added that while Yee was out on bail, he was arrested on similar charges in another part of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors and Yee’s attorney recommended a sentence for Yee, who is currently serving jail time for incidents in Worcester County, of three years probation, with conditions that he wear a GPS bracelet, stay away from the victims, undergo a mental health evaluation, and receive follow-up care. If those conditions are violated, he faces a jail or state prison sentence.

“This disturbing behavior went on despite Yee knowing that all eyes were on him. The resolution of this case gives Yee the opportunity to address whatever issues compelled him to engage in this conduct. If he squanders that opportunity, the Commonwealth will likely seek his incarceration to protect the public,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Erin Aiello in a statement.

At a court hearing last week, Hampshire County Superior Court Judge Richard Cary sentenced Yee to three years probation on the Hampshire County charges.

