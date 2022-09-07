Town by Town: Holyoke business grant and Hadley K-9 fundraiser

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Hadley.

In Holyoke, one organization is about to get $150,000 worth of funding.

On Wednesday, Senator John Velis and Representative Patricia Duffy announced that Partners for Senator John C. Velis and Representative Patricia A. Duffy will receive a large check from the American Rescue Act funding.

Senator Velis and Representative Duffy filed and secured $50,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The funding will assist Latinx-owned business in Holyoke, particularly those that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over in Hadley, a fundraiser was held to support the four-legged officers on the police force.

The Hadley Police Department is asking the community to come out and help raise money to  support K-9 Fitzgerald and Sergeant Marini at the Texas Roadhouse on Russell Street Wednesday night.

The event kicked off at 3:30 p.m. and is set to continue until 8:30 p.m.

10% of your total food purchases will go to the Hadley Police Department’s  K-9 Unit.

