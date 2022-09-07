Vegas police search county official’s home in connection with stabbing death of reporter

Las Vegas police are serving a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official in connection with the stabbing death of a local newspaper reporter.
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of a county official in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

KVVU reported police were seen at a home registered to Robert Telles, according to the Clark County Assessor’s office. The Clark County website list Telles as the actively serving Clark County Public Administrator.

Police are believed to be searching the home in connection to the death of 69-year-old Jeff German.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call. The Clark County coroner’s office stated that he died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

German had previously written a series of reports about Telles during his re-election bid that reportedly did not place Telles in a favorable light.

Telles lost the bid for re-election.

In an email late Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Clark County said they “have no comment at this time.”

