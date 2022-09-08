16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m.

Police told Western Mass News that the vehicle did not stop for the teenager, causing the collision. The driver subsequently left the scene.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are actively seeking the suspect. The vehicle’s description is unavailable at this time due to the investigation.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.