16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m.

Police told Western Mass News that the vehicle did not stop for the teenager, causing the collision. The driver subsequently left the scene.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are actively seeking the suspect. The vehicle’s description is unavailable at this time due to the investigation.

