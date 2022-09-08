Greenfield Mayor responds to protest over reinstatement of Police Chief Haigh

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A protest held outside Greenfield City Hall Wednesday evening in response to last Thursday’s reinstatement of Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after he was placed on paid administrative leave in May.

Chief Haigh and another Greenfield Police officer were put on leave after they were involved in a “legal matter that developed prior to the split verdict in the Buchanan & Dodge v. city of Greenfield civil suit.”

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner responded to the protest at Town Hall and sent a statement to our newsroom that reads in part, quote:

“These citizens are exercising their right to assemble, express their opinion and petition their government. That’s a good thing. I even agree with them. Seeking accountability and having a discussion about racism are worthy efforts.”

The mayor went on to say, quote:

“In the next few months, I will seek to have the city host a discussion of racism within our community that is guided by trained facilitators. I expect to see these same people attending those discussions. Otherwise, what have they done to be part of the solution?”

