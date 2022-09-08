LIVE AT 1 : Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor to address public safety issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A press conference is scheduled to be held Thursday afternoon to address a recent uptick in public safety issues in Holyoke.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia are expected to attend the briefing and will discuss a recent uptick in public safety issues.

You can watch that briefing live below:

Today’s announcement comes following an active police investigation we told you about last night at the intersection of High Street and Interstate 391 in Holyoke where several police cruisers and crime scene tape were seen blocking the area.

We did reach out to Holyoke Police for answers about what happened at the scene, but have not yet received an update.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

