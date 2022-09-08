MGM Springfield is set to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon is back and has found an exciting new home at MGM Springfield for the 29th consecutive year.

The Mayflower Marathon collects non-perishable food donations benefiting the Open Pantry Community Services of

Springfield.

The Bax, Steve & Dave Morning Show will broadcast for 52 hours, over the three days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The food drive will be held outside the South End Market and parking garage at MGM Springfield and will start at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, November 21st and run until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23rd.

