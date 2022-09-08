Nice September stretch through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We’ve ended up with a beautiful September day across western Mass with sunshine, comfortable air and seasonable temperatures maxing out in the middle to upper 70s.

Skies remain clear tonight with light to calm wind, thanks high pressure in control. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s, making it the coolest night of the week and the coolest we will have for another week or so. Fog should develop again overnight, but will burn off early Friday morning.

Another September stunner is on tap Friday with full sunshine, light to calm wind and seasonably warm temperatures around 80. You may notice a haze in the sky later in the day, which is smoke from western wildfires high in the atmosphere. This won’t pose any hazards for us, but could give the sky a fiery sunset.

Temperatures remain warm over the weekend as an upper level ridge hangs over the East coast. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but clouds drift in Saturday night and humidity will be on the rise. Sunday will be a cloudier day, but still warm and more humid. We remain rain-free through Monday.

Our next weather-maker arrives Monday night into Tuesday with scattered showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures cool into the 70s, but humidity remains high until later in the week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.