A nice weather stretch looks to last through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a mostly cloudy and cool day across western Mass, but a dry day after 2 days of soaking rain. Highs this afternoon only made it into the low 70s and a northeast breeze kept it cool and comfortable.

A touch of mugginess lingers tonight as well as patchy clouds, though some partial clearing is possible overnight. Patchy fog may form through Thursday morning with lows dipping into the lower and middle 50s.

Thursday will be the nicest day so far this week with partly cloudy skies, light northeast breezes and seasonable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day too.

High pressure builds Thursday night into Friday, which will give us a cool, crisp morning, then a sunny and seasonably warm afternoon to end the week. This warmer trend will continue through the weekend with highs hitting lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity rises a bit and clouds move in Sunday.

Next week is trending warm and humid for western Mass. The week looks dry to start, then shower chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday with an approaching low and front. Timing of rain is still fuzzy this far out, so stay tuned for updates. Humidity may stay on the higher side through the end of the week.

