Southwick Police locate driver involved in hit-and-run of 16-year-old pedestrian

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night in Southwick.

Southwick Police responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant.

Police told Western Mass News that the vehicle did not stop for the teenager, causing the collision. The driver subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for multiple minor injuries.

Officers spoke to witnesses and recovered vehicle parts at the scene, allowing them to identify the vehicle as a gray Ford EcoSport. It was possibly a 2018 model with possible front end damage on the passenger side, as well as damage to its fog light and passenger mirror.

Southwick Police were able to locate the vehicle and its driver some time before 11 p.m., however no further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to call Southwick Police at 413-569-5348.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.