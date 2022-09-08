Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this year, a baby in Springfield was in need of a new liver and now, a match has been found. After nearly six months on the transplant list, Layla Cruz, now one year old, is home and on the road to recovery.

“She was officially listed in March of this year and officially transplanted on July 20,” said Brianna Poehler, Layla’s mother.

It’s been seven weeks since Layla got her new liver. At just two-and-a-half months old, Layla was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that left her in desperate need of a transplant.

“I said for my birthday that I would get the liver and two days after my birthday was her transplant and then we went home on her birthday, so it was everything we could’ve asked for,” Poehler added.

Poehler told Western Mass News since we last saw Layla in March of this year, over 1,000 people from across the country applied to be her donor and after months of searching, the family finally got the long awaited call in July that they found a match.

“We do know it was a living donor, but we don’t know who it is yet. We hope that one day, we will find out who it is, but it is a hard process,” Poehler noted.

Layla still has an uphill battle ahead with difficult challenges expected in her first-year post-transplant.

“It’s hard to stay on top of all the precautions while trying to breathe, which you know, I just want to breathe at this point, but so far, we are doing pretty well with keeping her safe and we just have to understand she can’t be in a bubble, but you know, we do have to still take precautions,” Poehler explained.

However, Pohler said her daughter is taking on each day “Layla Strong.”

“She is doing great. She was always a happy baby before you have met her. She was happy before but now, she has such a different personality. She is always like this, always. She rarely cries. She is strong too, very strong,” Poehler said.

The family is forever grateful for all of the prayers and support from family and friends, but especially thankful to Layla’s donor.

“If there was anything I could say to the donor…you are my hero. There are no other words for it. You saved my daughter’s life and that is the best thing I could ever ask for,” Poehler added.

Since bringing Layla home, the family is working on purchasing items to help with Layla’s development and adjustment to being out of the hospital. If you are interested in donating, you can find information here.

