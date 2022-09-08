Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure.

“Even though she’s not our queen, I think there’s going to be actual tears shed here in America,” said Western New England University History Professor John Baick.

Thursday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth, the second is grabbing headlines around the world and in western Massachusetts. We spoke with Baick, who explained that Queen Elizabeth was the longest serving monarch in the history of Great Britain, which made her a household name across the world.

“She has been part of England and the history of the world for so very long, you can find her in the background or off to the side in almost everything that has happened,” Baick added.

Baick told Western Mass News that Queen Elizabeth II took the crown back in 1952 when she was just 25 years old and her passing is the end of many long-standing traditions for our British cousins.

“For the English, but this is kind of like the Green Monster falling in Fenway or the ivy coming off the walls at Wrigley Field in Chicago or like finding out there’s no pumpkin spice. Where is the pumpkin spice? We need our pumpkin spice,” Baick noted.

Baick described the queen’s passing as the end of the 20th century. He explained at the beginning of her reign, she wasn’t the most popular among the people. However, throughout the years, she grew into the crown.

“She has gone through so much public and private pain and embarrassment. I think the English just admire a survivor,” Baick explained.

Baick went on to say the British monarchy is part of our heritage as American citizens and Queen Elizabeth II has been a part of more American history than any queen prior to her reign.

“She was the monarch, not the person in power, but the symbol who has met how many American presidents, who has been a partner in how many American wars where she said public thanks for America’s partnership,” Baick said.

He said although her passing really won’t affect us in America, the simple fact that we’re talking about it in western Massachusetts shows the impact the crown has had on the world.

“Most Americans can’t admit to this, but we still see the English as somehow inherently cool, inherently sophisticated, and we keep an eye on them. No one can tell me the name of the emperor of Japan, even students in an East Asia class I teach. No one can tell me the name of a queen in any other country, but they all automatically know the English monarch,” Baick noted.

Even though King Charles III has had plenty of time to prepare for his succession to the throne, Baick toldus he believes it will be difficult to fill his mother’s shoes.

