Agawam native hoping to represent U.S. at aquabike world championship

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman who grew up in Agawam is representing the United States on the world stage in aquabike.

“I’ve spent years and years doing triathlon, finally kind of honing it in, saying ‘Listen, I have an opportunity to qualify,’” said Kelli Trudel.

Trudel recently returned from Slovakia after competing for the United States in the 2022 World Long Distance Aquabike Championship. The event, which was delayed due to COVID-19, consists of a 1.2 mile swim and a 56-mile bike ride.

“The swim in the Danube River was incredibly difficult, probably the most difficult swim in my life,” Trudel added.

Four hours and nine minutes later, she crossed the finish line as one of the top four Americans in her age group, which puts her one step closer to qualification for the world championships in Ibiza, Spain in 2023.

“I’ve been waiting almost two years for this and I’m going to finish. I’ll crawl across the finish line,” Trudel noted.

Trudel, who now lives in Denver, CO, graduated from Agawam High School in 1987. She told Western Mass News she grew up playing a number of sports including soccer, field hockey, basketball, and softball until she suffered a catastrophic injury her senior season.

“I blew my knee out. You have four ligaments in your knee and I blew out three of them and I lost all of my college scholarships,” Trudel noted.

The woman, who calls herself “Maverick,” is blazing trails across the world and representing western Massachusetts every step of the way.

“Agawam is a really small hard-working town and there are a lot of great people that come from there and I am so honored to be from that town,” Trudel explained.

After her athletic career was reshaped years ago, she’s working hard towards one final ride.

“I always think there’s always been this burning fire inside of me to complete that, get the scholarship, to get the medal, to get on the podium,” Trudel said.

Trudel will get her chance to qualify for the world championships on Sunday, September 25 in Stony Point, NY.

