Chicopee City Council denies license request for proposed truck stop

By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee City Council denied both license requests for the proposed truck stop that was slated for Burnett Road. Prior to the vote, several Chicopee residents voiced their opposition to the proposed truck stop. For months residents have been protesting the plan and said they did not want any more trucks on the already busy road.

