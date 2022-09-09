Congressman Neal reflects on life, legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Richard Neal was in Springfield on Friday and he shared with us what he admired most about Queen Elizabeth a day after her passing.

Tributes have been pouring in across the globe honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II. In Massachusetts, Congressman Richard Neal spoke with Western Mass News, who reflected on the type of person Queen Elizabeth was.

“I think she handled the monarchy with great dignity and when you consider that Harry Truman was president when she began her quest for the throne, it’s a reminder of how long her service was, through war time, through peace,” Neal said.

Neal also reflected on one of his favorite quotes spoken by the queen.

“I think that one of the most important lines that she delivered was when she said we all wish things had been done differently or not at all,” Neal noted.

We also spoke with a man from Agawam, who is honoring the queen’s reign after sending a portrait he painted for the queen herself ten years ago.

“I painted the Union Jack. it’s an English flag. What I did, I did it because I wanted to give to one of the greatest queens in the world and that is Queen Elizabeth,” said Edward Champigny of Agawam

He told us he also received a letter from the queen in 2012 thanking him for his gift.

“My wife yelled to me from the mailbox, ‘Hey we got a letter from the queen’ and that was just the most exciting thing that ever happened,” Champigny added.

He said he is remembering her legacy from across the pond.

“She’s one of the greatest leaders in our world. She was passionately able to be a leader and not just for one, but for all and the country loves her,” Champigny noted.

