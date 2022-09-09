Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years.

A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for those infected with COVID-19.

“Attendance is down and chronic absenteeism is way up,” said Springfield Public School’s superintendent, Dan Warwick.

School districts across western Mass. have been working to get kids back in the classroom and continue learning since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several communities are seeing an uptick in chronic absences in all grade levels which is when students are out of school for 18 days or 10 percent of the school year.

But school officials are partly blaming the coronavirus for driving up the number of students absent.

“I believe that that data is a little bit skewed because students that have COVID are forced to be out five to 10 days and therefore if you have COVID twice which has happened now you already reach that threshold never mind any other illness that might come up,” said Westfield Public Schools’ superintendent, Stefan Czaporowski.

Taking a look at the chronic absenteeism rate in some districts in our area, Springfield reported 46.5 percent of students in preschool through 12th grade were chronically absent. Between March 2022 and the end of the school year.

Chicopee’s numbers were just under 42% and Westfield reporting 32.2%.

Now, superintendents in Springfield and Chicopee are putting efforts in-place to address these numbers.

“We had a partnership with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department last year, knowing this was going to be an issue. We have two attendance officers and sheriffs deputies that already work with our attendance offices and then along with different sel programs that we have put into place,” said Matthew Francis, assistant superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.

“Each school has a group that works on attendance. We have attendance officers. We have a group that works with the sheriff’s department. They have attendance officers make home visits and go around the city trying to work with groups on attendance,” Warwick said.

Warwick told Western Mass News that his district ramped up their summer school and extended day programs to provide additional learning time for students, as well as becoming the first district in the state to offer free universal pre school.

“Believe it or not the attendance is the lowest in preschool...Full day of Pre-k is easier for the parents to get kids there and it should increase attendance tremendously. Plus, offering the program at every school will make it accessible for parents,” he said.

Accountability scores from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are back in place for this school year and attendance accounts for one sixth of the grade. Now, the state is requesting the federal government allow a 20 percent benchmark for how much of the school year a student can miss to limit the number of districts that get flagged.

“Your chronic absenteeism was a 10% rate and now they’ve moved it because they recognize statewide not because of quarantining even though that is a big piece of it, but just absence in general has increased so your students’ chronic absenteeism is now 20%,” Francis said.

