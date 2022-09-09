Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area.

“There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot of the youth having access to guns. A lot of these shootings that are happening they get caught it’s a lot of the youth,” said Nicole Rivera, Holyoke resident.

Rivera has lived in Holyoke for over two decades. She shared her concerns with Western Mass News after a deadly shooting in the downtown area on Wednesday night.

“They just shot a panhandler right off the exit like how did that happen how did a panhandler just get shot in the middle of the busiest exit in Holyoke,” Rivera said.

On Thursday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni joined Mayor Joshua Garcia at City Hall to address safety concerns such as Rivera’s.

“I can tell you without being too specific for obvious reasons we are making significant progress on the horrible tragic death last night here in the city of Holyoke,” Gulluni said.

Gulluni confirmed this is the fifth murder in the city this year, and the victim was shot. He also said he has confidence in the Holyoke Police Department to ensure the public’s safety.

“The Holyoke Police Department is going to work tirelessly to deal with the gun violence here in the city,” said Chief Pratt of the Holyoke Police Department.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia shared this message as the city looks to move forward.

“We can’t let these challenges make us lose sight of who we are as a community. Not just as a community but as Holyokers this just means we need to work smarter, harder, more creatively to help the people that are dealing with mental health issues addiction issues access to jobs and housing and other factors,” said Garcia.

